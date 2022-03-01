ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Parade routes are shorter than usual because there aren’t enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the end of the Carnival season leading up to it.

But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city’s adults at least partly vaccinated, parades are back on after a season without them.

And people are out and ready to let the good times roll.

The crowd Sunday, when the huge Krewe of Bacchus paraded, “was a record for us in the 10 years we’ve been open,” said Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at the start of the truncated parade route.

He expected similar crowds on Fat Tuesday — a state holiday — if the weather is good. Not to mention Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It’s not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who’ve been around for 10 years,” he said.

IHOP serves free pancakes for National Pancake Day

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66%, down about 19.5% from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19.

But “2020 was weird,” Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn’t yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open Fat Tuesday with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen.

After that are the Krewe of Elks and the Krewe of Orleans, a not-quite-endless stretch of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
Five things Biden didn’t talk about in State of the Union

(The Hill) – President Biden noticeably didn’t mention some major topics in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, leaving out five key hot button issues. Student loan debt, the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Trump, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the upcoming midterm elections were left out of the just-over-one-hour speech. Here are […]
Ohio House closer to passing bill getting rid of concealed carry permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Proposed legislation that would eliminate a permit requirement for Ohioans concealing a carried firearm is moving one step closer to passage. Tuesday, Senate Bill 215 was moved through the House Government Oversight Committee and is now headed to the full house. The committee heard from opponents and one proponent of the bill before voting […]
For New Orleans, the return of Mardi Gras is critical ‘for our pocketbooks and our souls’

NEW ORLEANS – Chants of “Mardi Gras is back y’all” could be heard as wall-to-wall crowds greeted the Krewe du Vieux in the French Quarter this weekend. Despite the pandemic, New Orleans is moving forward, albeit with a cautious approach, toward Mardi Gras. Fifteen parades across the New Orleans area are rolling this weekend. The next two weeks are considered the height of the festivities, which end on March 1 – Fat Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Third day in a row of 1,300 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays. The 21-day case average is below 2,400. The department reported 3,152 people started the vaccination process, bringing the...
What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
Mardi Gras travel: Shining brass and broken glasses in New Orleans

The Crescent City nocturnal. It’s horns crying under baroque handrails. It’s statue-shadows looming in the lamplight. Strangers have always been drawn to New Orleans. Anyone who’s seen it knows why: Every corner of this early Spanish-French port is baptized with a stunning Afro-immigrant mark of energy – those gritty, blasting trumpet sounds and the roiling trombone calls that echo from old doorways.
New Ohio congressional district map approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has approved a congressional map for the state. The approval comes two days before the deadline for Ohio candidates to file for a district race in the U.S. House of Representatives. A Republican amended map passed with a 5-2 vote on Wednesday afternoon. The approved district map […]
Oregon District bar closes indefinitely

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oregon District bar has been closed indefinitely after an issue with the landlord. The Tumbleweed Connection, a saloon and grill located on East 5th Street in Dayton, said the landlord changed the locks, forcing them to close shop indefinitely. The bar said it will need to go through Civil Court […]
History's 'Swamp People' Is Filmed in the Deep South

The phrase “see you later, alligator” is taken literally in the state of Louisiana. Deep in the wetlands lies a community of more than 2 million alligators and History’s hit reality show Swamp People offers us a rare glimpse into their habitat. The series, which first aired...
