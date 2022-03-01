Star to stay lit until late March

The star on the Lewiston Hill is seen at night during a recent evening. The Asotin Lions Club, which maintains the star, is planning to keep it lit until March 26. Austin Johnson/Tribune

Thanks to popular demand, the Christmas star on the Lewiston Hill will remain lit until late March — and then give way to the Easter cross.

The Asotin Lions Club, which took over maintenance and operation of both holiday displays in late 2021, will keep the star lit until March 26. That same day, the club plans to turn on the cross during a gathering at Riverport Brewing in Clarkston.

The club lit the star Dec. 1 and has kept it on after hearing from “a lot of different groups” that offered donations to keep it burning bright, club member Ty Aiken said.

“We haven’t taken any money, but with everyone wanting to keep the star on, we just figured we’ll keep it on until it turns into the cross,” Aiken said.

The star and cross had been managed for decades by the Clarkston Lions Club, but that group recently merged with the Lewiston club and turned over the light duties to the Asotin club and its younger membership.

Last year, the Clarkston club kept the star lit longer than usual, until late January, in response to the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year is the first time in memory the star has stayed on so long.

Aiken said the Asotin club will likely keep the cross lit “a few weeks after Easter.” When the weather improves, club members are planning to do some maintenance on the lighting display, including making it possible to turn it on or off remotely.

The March 26 gathering will also be part of the club’s diaper drive. The Asotin club has collected diapers for those in need in their community in recent years, but this drive will benefit the entire Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

“We’re definitely going to try to make these events bigger and bigger every year,” Aiken said. “And whatever need arises ... we’re going to try to help. So maybe the event stays the same or maybe the cause changes every year, but we definitely want to have an event twice a year, incorporated with the star and the cross.”

Those who want to support the lighting of the star and the cross may send donations to the Asotin Lions Club, P.O. Box 175, Asotin, WA 99402.

The club also raises money for the operation of its facility with a breakfast the first Saturday of every month. The breakfasts are from 7-9:30 a.m. at 118 Second St., Asotin.

Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.