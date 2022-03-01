ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Women's History Month: Highlighting the founder of the Free Black Women's Library

By News 12 Staff
March kicks off Women's History Month and News 12 is highlighting one Brooklyn woman who is the founder of the Free Black Women's Library.

Olaronke Akinmowo has made it her duty to share the stories of thousands of Black women authors and highlighting their contributions to society. It was a calling that led her to follow her dream and create the Free Black Women's Library in 2015.

What started out as just 100 books on a stoop in Bed-Stuy is now 4,000 books strong and a global movement. Akinmowo's mission is to get more eyes on the literary works of powerful Black women and to provide a refuge for readers.

In the past, the library just moved from place to place, but Akinmowo is now taking her passion to the next level by securing a store front in Bed-Stuy.

"I'm hoping, 2-3 months, praying, we'll be able to open the doors in April," says Akinmowo.

As Akinmowo continues to honor prominent Black women, it's safe to say she's also creating a legacy for herself. Her storefront will be for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn and grow.

