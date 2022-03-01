Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application and Forecast to 2031

A one-step analysis method was developed for four types of amino acids using a microfluidic paper-based analytical device fabricated from chromatography filtration paper and laminate films. Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase was used to detect each amino acid. The obtained laminated paper-based analytical device (LPAD) contained four enzymatic reaction areas. Colorimetric detection was performed based on the molybdenum blue reaction. A model method for the simple, easy, and simultaneous detection of several amino acid concentrations was suggested, in contrast to the conventional methods such as HPLC or LC"“MS. The method provided a selective quantification at the ranges of 3.6"“100Â Î¼M for tryptophan, 10.1"“100Â Î¼M for glycine, 5.9"“100Â Î¼M for histidine and 5.6"“100Â Î¼M for lysine with a detection limit of 1.1Â Î¼M, 3.3Â Î¼M, 1.9Â Î¼M and 1.8Â Î¼M, respectively. LPAD fabrication was considerably simple, and the subsequent detection process was easy and required a short period of time (within 15Â min).

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO