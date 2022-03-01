ISP: Body found near I-70 on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was found near I-70 Tuesday morning.

Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. near mile marker 93 (in between the Post Road and Mt. Comfort Road exits).

At this point, the only information we have is a body was found. The circumstances around the nature of death is not known.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.