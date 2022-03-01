ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ISP: Body found near I-70 on far east side

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNNMo_0eSGrr5300

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was found near I-70 Tuesday morning.

Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. near mile marker 93 (in between the Post Road and Mt. Comfort Road exits).

At this point, the only information we have is a body was found. The circumstances around the nature of death is not known.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Body found in abandoned building on N. Emerson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a death investigation after a male body was discovered in an abandoned building overnight. According to police, officers were dispatched to a building in the 3800 block of N. Emerson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a stabbing. When police arrived, three males on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

CRIME MAPPING: Where homicides took place in Indianapolis during February

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis continues to address homicides across the city, police continue to look for justice for the victims. In February, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department added 15 names to the growing list of homicide victims in the city. The homicides took place across the city, and even time. The age of these victims […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Husband of missing Carmel woman is person of interest

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police have named a man a person of interest in connection to his wife’s disappearance. Police are looking to question Xavier Breland, 37, about his wife Ciera Breland (Locklair). The woman was reported missing to the Carmel Police Department on Saturday, February 26. Xavier Breland has not been criminally charged in […]
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-465 trapping driver

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department was on scene Tuesday night helping clear a tractor-trailer that rolled over on I-465. The accident happened on southbound I-465 at the I-74 ramp. The driver was trapped inside of the vehicle. The Wayne Township Fire Department said that several pieces of fire equipment and emergency vehicles are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 critical after crash involving Avon elementary school bus and car

AVON, Ind. — A school bus and a car collided head-on not far from Avon High School Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a very gut-wrenching circumstance to know your child might have been involved in an accident,” said Brian Nugent, the Avon Police Deputy Chief. Avon Police said more than 30 elementary aged children and their bus […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Arrest made in Indy Jewish Community Center gym shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a gymnasium shooting that injured two people at the Jewish Community Center on Saturday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Latrell Williams has been detained with charges pending after review from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at the JCC, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#I 70#Far East#East Side#Indiana State Police#Fox 59
FOX59

Sources: Army vet found decapitated inside Indy apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Sources tell FOX59 that a man found dead in an apartment on the near northeast side was decapitated. However, IMPD would not confirm that.  Officers were initially called to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday. Inside the apartment was 68-year-old Rodney Kimble. Family members were the first to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Burglary temporarily closes Plainfield jewelry store

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The owners of a jewelry store in Plainfield have been forced to close temporarily after a burglary early Tuesday morning that left damage to their business. The owners of Mason Jewelers posted on Facebook that the people who broke in destroyed and smashed cases containing merchandise. They shared surveillance video of the […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Carjackings in Indy up 40% in 2021; majority of suspects are teens

INDIANAPOLIS — Carjacking cases have increased across the city of Indianapolis. Suspects are armed with a weapon and after your car. And the suspects are quick, turning an increasing number of drivers into victims. “Seconds. All it takes is seconds for someone to catch you off guard,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said. Last fall, 19-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Details of gunshot detection system pilot discussed at IMPD East District Town Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD leaders talked with community members Monday evening about priorities for the East District in 2022. IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle, along with Chief Randall Taylor and Assistant Chief Chris Bailey, talked about crime trends in the East District, 2021 accomplishments, 2022 priorities and initiatives and then took questions. Among those talks […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First signs of a plumbing problem

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes a clog is obvious, but other times the signs are more subtle at first. Lance Smith, owner of L.D. Smith plumbing in Indianapolis, stopped by Indy Now to share some of the first signs you might have a plumbing issue. They include slow drains, of course, but also drains that are bubbling. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy