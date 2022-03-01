ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Barclays says Canopy Growth in need of major restructuring

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While maintaining its equal weight rating, Barclays says that Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) is in need of major restructuring due to its recent quarterly results and...

seekingalpha.com

