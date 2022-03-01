Barclays says Canopy Growth in need of major restructuring

Lowe’s (LOW) recently reported Q4 earnings of ~$21.3 billion, beating the consensus estimate of ~$20.9 billion and growing 5.06% year over year. Same-store sales were up ~5%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 34% to $1.78, compared to the consensus forecast of $1.71. The gross profit margin grew to 32.93%, up 115 basis points Y/Y. Operating income climbed by 21.33% to $1,849 million in Q4 2021, up from $1,524 million the previous year's same quarter. The fourth quarter's net income climbed by 23.31% to $1,206 million from $978 million.
Comments / 0