ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Seres Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.6 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $144.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRB

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy