Seres Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.6 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $144.9 million.

