‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy recorded new videos from Ukraine and informed his followers that ‘the whole country is being called to go to war’ against Russia. Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared new updates from his native Ukraine amidst the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, posted two videos to Instagram on Friday, February 25 from a bomb shelter in the capitol city of Kyivand, which has come under attack by Russian troops. Maks said that while he’s currently “safe” in the Eastern Europe country, he’s learning from fellow Ukrainians that “the situation is pretty dire.”

