ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Angi's Risk/Reward Is Worth It

By Young Money Capital
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angi's (NASDAQ:ANGI) business model is a fixed pricing model for the home service industry. They pair service pros with homeowners on their network. Then, Angi takes a percentage of the sale for connecting homeowners with service pro. Angi services totaled 358 million in revenue for 2021 and were up 120%. It...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

MICT: A High-Risk, High-Reward Triple Play

MICT Inc. (MICT) used to be known as Micronet, a supplier of electronics hardware for fleet and remote worker management. The company has reduced its stake in Micronet to 37% so the financials of Micronet are no longer consolidated into MICT. With the acquisition of Intermediate in 2019, the company...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Angi's Turnaround Still Has a Ways To Go

Angi continues to see strong growth in its pre-priced offering, Angi Services. However, the legacy business is lagging. Its Q4 loss also widened and January got off to a slow start. On Wednesday, shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) tumbled more than 20% after the home-improvement services company posted a wide loss...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

The Ukraine Invasion Raises Stock Market Risks And Rewards Inflation Portfolio Strategy

We have entered a new inflationary cycle. Today's record inflation unequivocally shows that we have entered a new inflation cycle. With the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, inflation risks will increase further due to new supply chain problems and commodity shortages associated with military engagements. Historically, commodities and the S&P 500 are inversely correlated. With inflation rising, soaring energy and commodity prices should continue to pressure the S&P 500 for the next several years. The investment consequence of this new inflation cycle is a critical investment paradigm shift from the deflationary environment of the last 13 years. Whereas technology, growth stocks, and bonds had generated persistent high returns, now commodities and inflation beneficiaries will decisively outperform while technology, growth stocks, and bonds will underperform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iac#Home Improvement#Interactive Corporation
Seekingalpha.com

Box pops after Q4 beat, J.P. Morgan upgrades on 'risk reward'

Box (NYSE:BOX) shares rose in premarket trading on Thursday after the file-sharing software company delivered fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, prompting an upgrade from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Mark Murphy upgraded the stock to neutral from underweight and raised the price target to $28 from $22, noting that the business is...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down 26% to 66% From Their Highs That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Both of these stocks have had their valuations drop like rocks, giving them appealing prices today. Upstart continued to grow while mitigating its business risks. The Trade Desk is expanding its dominance, yet its full potential is largely untapped. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Perdoceo Education: Asymmetric Risk-Reward Situation

PRDO has embarked on a journey to exit unattractive and unprofitable investments and to focus on assets with the highest return on capital. Perdoceo Education Corp (NASDAQ:PRDO) has embarked on a journey to exit unattractive and unprofitable investments and to focus on assets with the highest return on capital. As a result of this change, revenue shrank from ~$1.9 billion a decade ago to approximately $700 million today. However, I believe the company is now much more profitable and in a better position to deliver attractive returns to shareholders. In terms of valuation, the stock is very cheap, trading at approximately 1.3x EV/LTM FCFF. Moreover, the company has a fortress balance sheet, with over $470 million in cash which gives a good margin of safety.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Small-Cap Stocks With 300% Upside by 2025

Though small-cap stocks are riskier than mature companies, their return potential is often greater. This small-cap trio offers the game-changing innovation that can quadruple an initial investment by mid-decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy