Angi's Risk/Reward Is Worth It

PRDO has embarked on a journey to exit unattractive and unprofitable investments and to focus on assets with the highest return on capital. Perdoceo Education Corp (NASDAQ:PRDO) has embarked on a journey to exit unattractive and unprofitable investments and to focus on assets with the highest return on capital. As a result of this change, revenue shrank from ~$1.9 billion a decade ago to approximately $700 million today. However, I believe the company is now much more profitable and in a better position to deliver attractive returns to shareholders. In terms of valuation, the stock is very cheap, trading at approximately 1.3x EV/LTM FCFF. Moreover, the company has a fortress balance sheet, with over $470 million in cash which gives a good margin of safety.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO