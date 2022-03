Manchester City completed a season sweep of rival Manchester United with a 4-1 derby victory Sunday. The heroes for City on Sunday were Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez who scored two goals each. De Bruyne set the tone early with his first goal coming just a few of minutes into the match. He then broke a 1-1 tie later in the first half with his second goal of the day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO