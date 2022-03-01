Our view: Buying peace in the Legislature is not a long-term solution

Walkouts and slowdowns have been features of recent Oregon legislative sessions. This time around we have thankfully seen only slowdowns.

New House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, is trying something novel. He offered Republicans a slice of the state’s unexpected extra revenue to divvy up themselves. It’s $100 million.

“There’s absolutely no strings attached,” Rayfield said. “This is not an exchange for anything. This is about making meaningful change in communities across this state.”

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, was one of four lawmakers tasked with creating a plan for the money.

“I believe the speaker of the House is saying, ‘Let’s see if there’s a better approach to public policy, one where we can all communicate together.’ It’s refreshing,” Smith told OPB.

Smith said that initiallly lawmakers thought the goodwill gesture was some sort of payout.

“After initial conversations and once folks had a chance to better understand what this approach was about, I think more folks came along,” he said of a meeting in which House and Senate Republicans discussed the idea.

In a way, this peace offering is good. Democrats have control of the House, the Senate and the governor’s office. Republicans have felt like they are ignored and resorted to slowdowns and walkouts. The money could help smooth over some of the differences.

“We’re all committed to make sure that rural Oregon has the things it needs to progress,” said state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Portland, one of the state’s top budget writers, when asked about the package. “I’ll be honest with you. I think we’re making investments that are more than $100 million.”

But in another way it’s disappointing. It hints that a functioning Legislature can only be bought with money. What then happens in the next downturn?

Smith, the House Republican budget lead, said this is an approach unlike any he’s seen. He’s just not sure it will help heal relationships in Salem.

“I would hope it moves us a step closer,” he said, adding: “You’re always going to have folks who are skeptical.”