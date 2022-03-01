ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velodyne Lidar is defended at Morgan Stanley after earnings sell-off

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report. Analyst Colin Rusch: "With VLDR making material progress augmenting management, shifting production to its...

seekingalpha.com

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
Motley Fool

Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

DraftKings beat on revenue but appears poised for wider-than-expected losses. The stock has fallen by about 75% from its all-time high. A buyout of a peer and expansions into new states should bring continuing user growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs investigated by SEC for employees' messaging use

Goldman Sachs (GS +2.6%) disclosed late Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the Wall Street firm is complying with rules to maintain records of communications among its employees, when they're using messaging platforms, according to a filing. The company is the latest to come to...
Seekingalpha.com

CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B. Completion of the transaction is expected in...
Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
Seekingalpha.com

Renewable Energy jumps after report of Chevron close to $3B acquisition

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) soared 35% in after hours trading after a report that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in advanced discussions to acquire the biodiesel maker for about $3B. Chevron (CVX) is talking about paying $61.50/share for Renewable Energy, according to a Bloomberg report. No final agreement has been reached...
Seekingalpha.com

Farfetch impresses Morgan Stanley after strong quarter

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) soared in early trading on Friday after the company posted a smaller-than-anticipated Q4 loss. The online luxury player's guidance for FY22 gross merchandise value and profitability also came in higher than expected. "Notably, FTCH's ability to pass through higher shipping/cost inflation to consumers and its brand/boutique partners illustrates...
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
Seekingalpha.com

With Roku repriced, Morgan Stanley looking for return of faster growth

Ahead of earnings for Roku (ROKU -4.4%), bearish Morgan Stanley is revisiting (but reinforcing) its Underweight thesis, which was previously based in part on a hot valuation. That part of the case has moderated considerably: Roku stock has pulled back 67% in just over six months since its 52-week high of $490.76; see the chart here. (The average Wall Street price target of $317.48 now implies more than 97% upside.)
Seekingalpha.com

Ericsson shares drop after new report on alleged ISIS payments sparks downgrade

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) fell 8.8% in premarket trading after a new report over the weekend revealed more details about alleged payments the telecommunications company made to ISIS. The company was also cut to neutral from buy at Citi with the firm calling the company "uninvestable." The report revealed that the Swedish-based...
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
