Governor Gordon Names Director of Wyoming Department of Health

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has joined 25 Republican governors in calling on President Biden today to restore America’s energy independence amidst the crisis In Ukraine. “As governors, we call on President Biden to reverse his policies and restore America’s energy independence for our citizens as well as our allies abroad. By removing his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline, and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies—specifically Russia. Family budgets have already been stretched thin following record inflation. People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO