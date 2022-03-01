ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Governor Gordon Names Director of Wyoming Department of Health

By Eve Hamilton
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Stefan Johansson as Director of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Johansson has...

My Country 95.5

Wyoming Governor Signs First Bills From 2022 Session Into Law

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed the first 10 bills into law that came out of the 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature. The first two bills were House Bill 9--Economic Development Programs, Tribal Inclusion, and House Bill 46-Partnership Challenge Loan program--amendments. The governor's office issued this statement on...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Legislature Enters Final Week of 2022 Session

The 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature has now entered the final week. Here is the remaining schedule according to the Legislative Service Office:. Day 16 Monday, March 7 Last day for bills to be reported out of Committee in second house. Budget Bill-Adoption of JCC Report Deadline Day. 17...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Governor Joins Others in Calling for Energy Independence

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has joined 25 Republican governors in calling on President Biden today to restore America’s energy independence amidst the crisis In Ukraine. “As governors, we call on President Biden to reverse his policies and restore America’s energy independence for our citizens as well as our allies abroad. By removing his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline, and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies—specifically Russia. Family budgets have already been stretched thin following record inflation. People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression.”
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Corrections to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) plans to return to normal operations at its facilities because COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the state and country. Based on the press release by the WDOC, they returned to normal visitation rules on March 1, classroom, programming, and groups have their size limits returned to normal, and volunteers will be allowed back into the facilities after completing annual training.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming House Committee Moves Gun Rights Bill To Full House

The Wyoming House Judiciary Commitee voted in favor of Senate file 102 on Tuesday. The legislation would prevent state officials and agencies from enforcing any federal gun control legislation that would violate the right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment. With the committee vote, the bill now moves on to the full Wyoming House of Representatives.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

