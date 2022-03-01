ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A new way to access scientific papers?

By Sponsored Content
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosing university access doesn’t mean losing access to articles anymore. Many researchers are surprised to find that leaving university also means leaving behind something they didn’t expect—easy access to peer-reviewed literature. Especially for those who have gone to work at startups or other smaller organizations, finding a way to do the...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Boston

MIT scientists have done the ‘impossible’ with new super-thin, stronger-than-steel sheets

The breakthrough polymer could wind up protecting everything from cell phones to houses and bridges. Using a new polymerization technique, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have made a material that shows promise as both a durable coating and a strong structural element, and is easier than some materials to manufacture in large quantities.
CHEMISTRY
Florida Star

The Scientist Using Nanotech To Create The Impossible

Hossam Haick, a professor at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and an expert in the field of nanotechnology and noninvasive disease diagnosis, began our interview with a story about his older son, Fadi, now 13. When Fadi was a little boy, Haick recounted, he was afraid of water. “But...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Body measurements for all 11,000 bird species released in open-access database

A new database called AVONET contains measurements of more than 90,000 individual birds, allowing researchers to test theories and aid conservation. AVONET was collated by a team of international researchers, led by Dr. Joseph Tobias, from the Department of Life Sciences at Silwood Park at Imperial College London. In a special issue of the journal Ecology Letters, edited by Dr. Tobias, he and researchers from across the world present the first iteration of the complete AVONET database and some initial findings using the data.
WILDLIFE
Person
Dan Morgan
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

The Stanford PhD Student With a Mission to Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers by 2025

Favour Nerrise wanted to be a brain surgeon when she was 10 but was conflicted. "Brain surgery looks cool. But how can we make surgical tools better?" she recalls thinking. With the help of her mother, Nerrise searched online for robotics tutorials, training videos, and local competitions. Initially, she found VEX Robotics and First LEGO League, two organizations that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Nerrise also came across the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of Black engineers.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

New research bites holes into theories about Megalodons

A new study leaves large tooth marks in previous conclusions about the body shape of the Megalodon, one of the largest sharks that ever lived. The study, which makes use of a pioneering technique for analyzing sharks, has now been published in the international journal Historical Biology. Megalodons swam the...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

How Much Carbon Is In the Soil?

Just how much carbon is in the soil? That’s a tough question to answer at large spatial scales, but understanding soil organic carbon at regional, national, or global scales could help scientists predict overall soil health, crop productivity, and even worldwide carbon cycles. Classically, researchers collect soil samples in...
INDUSTRY
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Using language in social media posts to study the network dynamics of depression longitudinally

Network theory of mental illness posits that causal interactions between symptoms give rise to mental health disorders. Increasing evidence suggests that depression network connectivity may be a risk factor for transitioning and sustaining a depressive state. Here we analysed social media (Twitter) data from 946 participants who retrospectively self-reported the dates of any depressive episodes in the past 12 months and current depressive symptom severity. We construct personalised, within-subject, networks based on depression-related linguistic features. We show an association existed between current depression severity and 8 out of 9 text features examined. Individuals with greater depression severity had higher overall network connectivity between depression-relevant linguistic features than those with lesser severity. We observed within-subject changes in overall network connectivity associated with the dates of a self-reported depressive episode. The connectivity within personalized networks of depression-associated linguistic features may change dynamically with changes in current depression symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

New method to produce chemically modified mRNA developed

In a recent study, the research group at the University of Cologne's Institute of Organic Chemistry led by Professor Dr. Stephanie Kath-Schorr describes a novel method for the enzymatic production of synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA). While natural base modifications of mRNA are already being used—for example by BioNTech/Pfizer for the production of their coronavirus vaccine—this newly developed mRNA additionally contains site-specifically introduced, non-natural nucleotides. Nucleotides are molecules that function as the basic building blocks of RNA. This new approach using non-natural nucleotides allows the scientists to study how mRNA is introduced into cells and to observe how the newly introduced information spreads at the cellular level. This in turn promises better therapeutic applications in the long run. The article has appeared in Chemical Science.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Identification of antimicrobial peptides from the human gut microbiome using deep learning

The human gut microbiome encodes a large variety of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), but the short lengths of AMPs pose a challenge for computational prediction. Here we combined multiple natural language processing neural network models, including LSTM, Attention and BERT, to form a unified pipeline for candidate AMP identification from human gut microbiome data. Of 2,349 sequences identified as candidate AMPs, 216 were chemically synthesized, with 181 showing antimicrobial activity (a positive rate of >83%). Most of these peptides have less than 40% sequence homology to AMPs in the training set. Further characterization of the 11 most potent AMPs showed high efficacy against antibiotic-resistant, Gram-negative pathogens and demonstrated significant efficacy in lowering bacterial load by more than tenfold against a mouse model of bacterial lung infection. Our study showcases the potential of machine learning approaches for mining functional peptides from metagenome data and accelerating the discovery of promising AMP candidate molecules for in-depth investigations.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Automation Will Take Scientific Innovation to New Heights

The following article is an opinion piece written by Rich Ellson. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Sophisticated lab instruments let us do things we could hardly have imagined a decade ago....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
DFW Community News

Easiest Way to Learn the Scientific Method Steps

Today we are learning the steps of the scientific method in a super easy way. It is the way that real scientists move from an educated guess to a logical answer with steps that can be repeated in a systematic way. These are the basic steps to all scientific inquiry.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Technology To Improve Gravitational-Wave Detectors – World’s Most Sensitive Scientific Instruments

A new technology that can improve gravitational-wave detectors, one of the most sensitive instruments used by scientific researchers, has been pioneered by physicists at The University of Western Australia in collaboration with an international team of researchers. The new technology allows the world’s existing gravitational wave detectors to achieve a...
PASADENA, CA
Phys.org

Gene editing gets safer thanks to redesigned Cas9 protein

One of the grand challenges with using CRISPR-based gene editing on humans is that the molecular machinery sometimes makes changes to the wrong section of a host's genome, creating the possibility that an attempt to repair a genetic mutation in one spot in the genome could accidentally create a dangerous new mutation in another.
AUSTIN, TX
PsyPost

Political slant of psychological research does not appear to affect study replicability

Liberal psychology faculty outnumber conservative psychology faculty in many higher education institutions in the United States. Despite this, new research published in Perspectives on Psychological Science indicates that the political slant of research findings (the degree to which conclusions are consistent with liberal or conservative worldviews) is not associated with the replicability of those findings. In other words, the likelihood of a study producing the same results after being repeated (or replicated) is not related to the political slant of those results.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Boosting the predictive performance with aqueous solubility dataset curation

Intrinsic solubility is a critical property in pharmaceutical industry that impacts in-vivo bioavailability of small molecule drugs. However, solubility prediction with Artificial Intelligence(AI) are facing insufficient data, poor data quality, and no unified measurements for AI and physics-based approaches. We collect 7 aqueous solubility datasets, and present a dataset curation workflow. Evaluating the curated data with two expanded deep learning methods, improved RMSE scores on all curated thermodynamic datasets are observed. We also compare expanded Chemprop enhanced with curated data and state-of-art physics-based approach using pearson and spearman correlation coefficients. A similar performance on pearson with 0.930 and spearman with 0.947 from expanded Chemprop is achieved. A steadily improved pearson and spearman values with increasing data points are also illustrated. Besides that, the computation advantage of AI models enables quick evaluation of a large set of molecules during the hit identification or lead optimization stages, which helps further decision making within the time cycle at drug discovery stage.
ENGINEERING

