A new way to access scientific papers?

The human gut microbiome encodes a large variety of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), but the short lengths of AMPs pose a challenge for computational prediction. Here we combined multiple natural language processing neural network models, including LSTM, Attention and BERT, to form a unified pipeline for candidate AMP identification from human gut microbiome data. Of 2,349 sequences identified as candidate AMPs, 216 were chemically synthesized, with 181 showing antimicrobial activity (a positive rate of >83%). Most of these peptides have less than 40% sequence homology to AMPs in the training set. Further characterization of the 11 most potent AMPs showed high efficacy against antibiotic-resistant, Gram-negative pathogens and demonstrated significant efficacy in lowering bacterial load by more than tenfold against a mouse model of bacterial lung infection. Our study showcases the potential of machine learning approaches for mining functional peptides from metagenome data and accelerating the discovery of promising AMP candidate molecules for in-depth investigations.
Comments / 0