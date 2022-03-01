ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German inflation rises in February

By Reuters Staff
BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German annual inflation rose in February after a slight decline at the beginning of the year due to uncertainties resulting from coronavirus-related effects such as supply bottlenecks, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 5.5% on the year after 5.1% in January, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The national consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.1% year on year after an inflation rate of 4.9% in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the CPI rate to rise to 5.1% and the HICP figure to grow to 5.4%. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray)

Reuters

Reuters

