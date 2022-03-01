ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague school board discuss racial incidents

A packed house Monday night at a New Prague school board meeting as community members showed up to voice concerns about incidents of racism.

While there have been two high profile incidents involving sporting events with competing schools over the past weeks, some who spoke said the issue is broader than that.

"You guys on the school board, there's no type diversity whatsoever," said student Ramone Griffin to the all-white panel. "You guys can't possibly understate what we're coming from, as people of color."

The incidents are still under investigation, according to New Prague school superintendent Tim Dittberner.

"We need to repair the harm that has been done," he said. "It's up to us as school leaders to set expectations. Hate, disrespect, and intimidation have no place within our schools. Every student should feel welcome."

There are allegations of people attending games at New Prague High School were making monkey noises at opposing players.

Robbinsdale Armstrong and St. Louis Park schools have both said they will not play New Prague in any regular season sporting events the rest of the school year.

Dittberner also announced a three step plan to raise awareness of the issues.

