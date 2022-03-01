ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shea's lifting vaccine and mask rules

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYB1A_0eSGpLCj00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Shea's Performing Arts Center has updated its rules for entry, which it has done multiple times during the pandemic.

Shea's is no longer requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or wear masks for any performances starting Tuesday, March 1st.

Staff, volunteers and security will continue to be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated.

'My Fair Lady' is beginning a run at Shea's March 1 through 6.

in 2020 and 2021, Shea's was closed for 547 days due to the Covid pandemic.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

A return to normalcy for Buffalo's Shamrock Run

The Shamrock Run in Buffalo was the last major event to take place in 2020 right before things started to shut down due to the Covid. pandemic. This year’s Shamrock Run on Saturday is the first big event to return, without restrictions.
WBEN 930AM

Eyeing a possible superintendent move in Buffalo

“Something is going to happen at tonight’s special board meeting,” parent advocate Sam Radford said on WBEN Wednesday morning. “My gut says they’re probably looking to move on (from Kriner Cash) and something along those lines will happen tonight.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Vaccines
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy