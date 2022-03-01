Shea's lifting vaccine and mask rules

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Shea's Performing Arts Center has updated its rules for entry, which it has done multiple times during the pandemic.

Shea's is no longer requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or wear masks for any performances starting Tuesday, March 1st.

Staff, volunteers and security will continue to be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated.

'My Fair Lady' is beginning a run at Shea's March 1 through 6.

in 2020 and 2021, Shea's was closed for 547 days due to the Covid pandemic.