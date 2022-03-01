3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Three people were killed, including two 16-year-old boys, and four people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday.

– One of the boys was killed after leaving a downtown Red Line station at Grand Avenue in downtown Chicago. A gunman was waiting for Vadarrion Knight to step off the escalator, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old turned to see the gunman aiming at his head. More than half a dozen shots were fired and Knight collapsed as he tried to run back down the escalator, according to video and information from police sources. Knight was dead by the time paramedics arrived around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee.

– Another 16-year-old boy died in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side. Zachary McClain was shot several times around 5:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street , according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

– Late Monday night, a man was found shot to death in Austin on the West Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found lying on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Jackson Boulevard , police said. He was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

At least four others were wounded in gun violence in the city Monday.

