City and county leaders honored in COVID-19 fight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce partnered up to recognize city and county leaders for their effort to combat COVID-19.

Valley Baptist CEO Manny Vela believes the decreasing number of covid cases is due to the teamwork of those leaders.

“Starting with County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., county commissioners, leaders in the health department and emergency management department, they’ve been a catalyst for collaboration across the county from day one,” said Vela.

Vela added how over the past weeks their covid case numbers have gone down, which he said shows their triumph through the several covid surges didn’t happen by accident.

“We saw heavy numbers six to eight weeks ago. We’ve seen those decline steadily and that’s happening all across the valley,” said Vela.

County Judge Eddie Treviño credited efforts by cities in Cameron County that helped curb the spread of covid.

“Working with all the cities Harlingen, Brownsville, all the small cities, Los Fresnos which helped us host a vaccination clinic,” said Trevino.

However, Vela said the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over and people should continue to not let their guard down.

“If you’ve been vaccinated get boosted because that’s the number one tool we have in our shed,” said Vela.

