The start of the new month, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, will bring notable shifts in the weather across the Rockies and Plains. February is renowned for being a frigid month in the United States, but some areas in its core pushed it to the next level this year. From the Rockies and Four Corners area to the southern and central Plains, average temperatures for the month were 2 to 6 degrees below normal until February 26. Temperatures in Denver were 4.6 degrees Fahrenheit below average, while temperatures in Dallas were 5.6 degrees Fahrenheit below average.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO