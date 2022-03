WarnerMedia's brass thinks the Game of Thrones spinoffs are looking really good. During a conversation with Deadline this week, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says that there was "nothing really to report there" before mentioning the stuff that was in the pipe line is "looking really good." It's a definite priority for the streamer and company at large to maximize the success of big franchises like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter. While the murmurs around the later getting some spinoffs have been bubbling, there's actually House of Dragons to look forward to with Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin's massive world continues to sprawl out and there should be another update on that effort coming soon. After the end of the HBO series, fans have been wondering when a return to Westeros was coming. Might be closer than they thought if you believe the CCO.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO