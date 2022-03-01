Elden Ring being the most welcoming Soulsborne game is a very relative term

There are so many strong and badass weapons in Elden Ring, that we decided we had to make another list of the coolest weapons out there. Again, longtime Souls fans won’t even be surprised that we’re writing another article about these weapons. We already wrote a list just a couple of days ago, but there are just too many weapons out there that we felt guilty leaving them out. The game’s meta will soon solidify, and guides will undoubtedly revolve around just a few choice weapons per class or build. But that also gives us more incentive to highlight the following weapons. While they might not be the best weapons in Elden Ring to use to cheese your way through bosses, these weapons still are worthwhile to get for their unique properties, aesthetic, and even just because of how badass they look. So, without further ado, here are 10 more of the coolest and most badass Elden Ring weapons out there. Special thanks to the contributors of the Elden Ring wiki for the info on these items.

