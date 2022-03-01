ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring being the most welcoming Soulsborne game is a very relative term

By Alice Bell
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have seen chat about Elden Ring being the most accessible (as in, welcoming to newcomers and easy to pick up) game yet of the collected FromSoft oeuvre. I haven't played nearly as much Elden...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s best, most approachable, and difficult game yet

Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has not taken comparisons of those games to The Legend of Zelda series with much joy. “I feel deeply unworthy of the comparison,” Miyazaki has said, calling the early Zelda games “monumental” works. But it is hard not to see the Zelda series’ influence, particularly the groundbreaking open-world adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on his company FromSoftware’s new game, Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring is being review bombed on Steam because of PC performance issues

Elden Ring is a smash hit by most quantifiable metrics, but fans on PC aren’t happy about its performance issues. Over on Steam, Elden Ring currently is sitting at a “Mixed” community rating. There are roughly 37,000 user reviews as of the time of this post, with approximately 40 percent being negative, according to SteamDB. That might not sound too bad, but the hate isn’t really about Elden Ring itself.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only Games That Are More Perfect Than Elden Ring

"Elden Ring" was set up to be a hit from its first announcement trailer. After seeing that famous fantasy author George R. R. Martin was pairing up with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of "Dark Souls," people were anticipating a great game. What people didn't expect was for "Elden Ring" to set a series record and to quickly become known as one of the best games in the history of gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relative Term#Open World#Temperature#Video Game#Fromsoft#Npc
PC Gamer

Is Elden Ring coming to Game Pass?

Is Elden Ring on Game Pass? FromSoft's newest title has received excellent reviews, I wouldn't be surprised if you were be planning to dive into the Lands Between to see what all the fuss is about. You may have already been poring over the character creation options and think you've...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring mod lets you pause the game

Thanks to a brilliantly simple Elden Ring mod, you can now pause the game. As PC Gamer spotted, Nexus Mods user TechieW whipped up a simple pause mod that does what it says on the tin: freeze time with a big-old "game paused" screen. The kicker is that Elden Ring's built in anti-cheat needs to be disabled for the mod to work, which isn't uncommon when modding games.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring – 10 More of the Coolest and Most Badass Elden Ring Weapons

There are so many strong and badass weapons in Elden Ring, that we decided we had to make another list of the coolest weapons out there. Again, longtime Souls fans won’t even be surprised that we’re writing another article about these weapons. We already wrote a list just a couple of days ago, but there are just too many weapons out there that we felt guilty leaving them out. The game’s meta will soon solidify, and guides will undoubtedly revolve around just a few choice weapons per class or build. But that also gives us more incentive to highlight the following weapons. While they might not be the best weapons in Elden Ring to use to cheese your way through bosses, these weapons still are worthwhile to get for their unique properties, aesthetic, and even just because of how badass they look. So, without further ado, here are 10 more of the coolest and most badass Elden Ring weapons out there. Special thanks to the contributors of the Elden Ring wiki for the info on these items.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Elden Ring’ is the fastest selling ‘Souls’ game ever

Elden Ring is the fastest selling ‘Souls‘ game so far, and has reached number one in the UK boxed charts. The news comes via the GfK UK boxed charts which monitors physical sales of games throughout the UK. As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the game has smashed the sales of previous Souls games. These include Dark Souls, Demon Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

Elden Ring review: The most accessible game FromSoftware has ever made – but don’t call it easy

FromSoftware games are difficult, but the fact their difficulty is not defined by exclusion has made them both rewarding and incredibly popular. Besting a boss after hours of memorising their attack patterns is all part of the fun.Elden Ring is by far the most accessible game the developer has made, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Rather than lowering the difficulty ceiling, it has instead raised the floor.By throwing open the doors of its vast world, Elden Ring maintains the genre’s reputation for challenge without being marred by artificial barriers to entry.With an updated combat system that combines Sekiro with...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring is the biggest game since Breath of the Wild

Polygon’s Patch Notes is a weekly newsletter that tells you about the best stuff to watch, play, and read. We wanted to share the launch issue to give you a taste of things to come. Let our band of editorial experts simplify your plans — subscribe here!. Our...
FIFA
Polygon

An Elden Ring weapon is a killer tribute to Game of Thrones

George R.R. Martin is credited as a key voice behind Elden Ring, helping game director Hidetaka Miyazaki conceive the otherworldly fantasy setting of From Software’s latest blockbuster video game. But thirty hours into the adventure, I haven’t noticed many particular storylines or environments that echo Martin’s most popular work of fantasy, Game of Thrones. In fact, the only connection is a borderline blatant nod to the hit book series turned prestige TV phenomenon.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

They imagine Elden Ring as a PS1 game and the result is epic

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles with an open-world role-playing game from the creators of Dark Souls that has earned unanimous critical acclaim as one of the highest-rated games of all time. Its about FromSoftware’s biggest and most ambitious game to date, but what would have happened to Elden Ring if it had come out at the time of PS1. A user has created a nice demake of Elden Ring so we can get an idea.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Elden Ring’ Is FromSoftware's Funniest Game

Please note that this article contains spoilers on bosses and locations in Elden Ring – only read on if you’re tens of hours deep into FromSoftware’s latest, or you don’t mind learning a trick or two ahead of time. No, really, Elden Ring is a genuinely...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy