More Set For Snyder’s “Rebel Moon”

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes.
“Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
Salma Hayek is back in a sizzling territory with her latest Instagram post. The Desperado and House of Gucci actress posted a montage of throwback photos capturing her in some sultry poses. One thing that rings true from the blast from the past is that not much has changed for...
For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books.
Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
The universe abhors a vacuum and so it is in Hollywood, where the current absence of mega-budget space operas like "The Expanse" and "Dune" has given rise to "Rebel Moon," a fantastic new sci-fi project from director Zack Snyder ("Watchmen," "Man of Steel," "Justice League"), and we've got a first peek at some breathtaking concept art shared via Twitter.
At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin have joined the cast of 'Rebel Moon'. The pair are both set to play antagonists in the new Netflix sci-fi epic that will be directed by Zack Snyder. Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble cast for the movie and will be joined by Charlie Hunnam,...
Chris Hemsworth is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, as it seems the actor is always working. However, many probably know that he’s also a devoted husband and father, who enjoys spending time with his family. Sometimes he and his brood are able to take personal (and beautiful) trips but, on other occasions, his work and personal pleasure mix. This was recently the case for Hemsworth, as his son joined him for some downtime on the set of Extraction 2. The actor captured the moment with a sweet photo, which really ups the ante when it comes to Take Your Child to Work Day.
Disney+ is releasing new animated films, documentaries and other projects exclusively on the streaming service this month. From wildlife documentaries from National Geographic to blockbuster films like “West Side Story,” the Disney+ selection is about to get a makeover. Here are some of the best films and TV shows to look out for this month.
The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.
Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is fueling up to launch even more A-list talent onto its cast sheet. Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin have both signed on to take part in Netflix’s sci-fi film, with Friend in one of the starring roles. The new additions join the project’s previously announced star, Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), as well as several other cast members including Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (The King’s Man), Doona Bae (The Silent Sea), and Ray Fisher (Justice League).
