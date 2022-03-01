Phone, internet issues at some Schenectady Schools

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Some Schenectady Schools are experiencing phone and internet issues. These issues are because of down power lines on Albany Street.

Schools affected:

Dr Martin Luther King Jr School of Excellence

Woodlawn Elementary School

Lincoln School

Paige Elementary School

William C Keane Elementary School

The schools do have power and all classes will be in session.

