Phone, internet issues at some Schenectady Schools
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Some Schenectady Schools are experiencing phone and internet issues. These issues are because of down power lines on Albany Street.Schenectady PD detective charged with harassment
Schools affected:
- Dr Martin Luther King Jr School of Excellence
- Woodlawn Elementary School
- Lincoln School
- Paige Elementary School
- William C Keane Elementary School
The schools do have power and all classes will be in session.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0