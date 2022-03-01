ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Phone, internet issues at some Schenectady Schools

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Some Schenectady Schools are experiencing phone and internet issues. These issues are because of down power lines on Albany Street.

Schools affected:

  • Dr Martin Luther King Jr School of Excellence
  • Woodlawn Elementary School
  • Lincoln School
  • Paige Elementary School
  • William C Keane Elementary School
The schools do have power and all classes will be in session.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

