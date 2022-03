We get a lot of very cool cars and trucks here in the USA, but one that we never previously saw on our shores is the Ford Ranger Raptor. We get the full-size F-150 Raptor, and now we're getting the Bronco Raptor, but if you've wanted a fast and highly off-road-capable midsize truck in America, you're couldn't get it from the Blue Oval. But that's changing with the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor that debuted on Monday, which Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed will come to the US on Twitter.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO