ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

HP Announces VR Headset Management Tool for Large-scale Deployments

By Scott Hayden
Road to VR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP appears to be strengthening its position as a provider of XR software for enterprise companies. Today it announced the release of a mobile device management (MDM) solution that’s designed to make deploying and managing large-scale VR easier. Called HP ExtendXR, the software as a service (SaaS) was...

www.roadtovr.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

PSVR 2 first look officially revealed — PS5's next-gen VR headset

Sony officially unveiled the first look at its hotly anticipated PlayStation VR2 headset, along with an updated final design of the PSVR 2's Sense controllers. Taking on a "circular orb shape" that is claimed to represent the 360-degree view that players will feel, the PlayStation VR2 headset and Sense controllers are inspired by Sony's PS5 and its family of products. According to the announcement, the company has paid more attention to the ergonomics of the PS5's next-gen VR headset, along with adding familiar features from the original PSVR. Oh, and you can also expect those tiny PlayStation symbols on the front and back bands.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Enterprise Software#Vr Headset#Software Company#Hp#Saas#Arborxr#Ar#Htc#Oculus#Mdm#Radix#Extendxr#Pico Interactive#Toggle Kiosk Mode#Home Application
Creative Bloq

Why I can't wait for the rumoured Apple VR headset

We've been hearing rumours about Apple's upcoming VR headset for what feels like forever now, but the elusive product is yet to make a formal appearance. If new reports are to be believed, though, that could all change as soon as this year. New rumours suggest that the headset is...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple AR/VR headset mass production expected in August/September

Apple's rumored $3,000 AR/VR headset is now tipped to enter mass production in either August or September, indicating we may see the mixed reality headset before the end of 2022. The head-mounted display, which is expected to feature MacBook Pro-level power, has been previously tipped to arrive in late 2022...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip

Apple's VR headset's due date at the end of the year is inching ever closer, and the rumors surrounding the new device have been flowing in at a faster rate than usual. A mysterious new tip has made its way to us today, supposedly revealing details about the headset's display and processing chip.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Channel 6000

We tested Facebook’s popular Oculus VR headset to see if it lives up to the hype

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Virtual reality headsets are not new. They’ve been around since the 1990s. However, it has only been over the past five or six years that the technology has made a VR headset accessible to the average consumer. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or you’re just getting into virtual reality, you may be wondering if it’s time to invest in a new VR headset, given how far the technology has come.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

The Year Of Large-Scale Healthcare Disruption: 2022 Predictions

Co-Founder & CEO of PointClickCare, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration across the care continuum. 2021 was a complex, challenging and uncertain year for healthcare. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to dominate healthcare systems’ attention and resources, creating downstream pressures such as widespread burnout and staffing shortages. But...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A large-scale study on research code quality and execution

This article presents a study on the quality and execution of research code from publicly-available replication datasets at the Harvard Dataverse repository. Research code is typically created by a group of scientists and published together with academic papers to facilitate research transparency and reproducibility. For this study, we define ten questions to address aspects impacting research reproducibility and reuse. First, we retrieve and analyze more than 2000 replication datasets with over 9000 unique R files published from 2010 to 2020. Second, we execute the code in a clean runtime environment to assess its ease of reuse. Common coding errors were identified, and some of them were solved with automatic code cleaning to aid code execution. We find that 74% of R files failed to complete without error in the initial execution, while 56% failed when code cleaning was applied, showing that many errors can be prevented with good coding practices. We also analyze the replication datasets from journals' collections and discuss the impact of the journal policy strictness on the code re-execution rate. Finally, based on our results, we propose a set of recommendations for code dissemination aimed at researchers, journals, and repositories.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Verizon announces +Play subscription management tool

Verizon has announced a new service dubbed +Play that will allow users to find, buy, or manage subscription services across categories like gaming, music, and entertainment. The +Play platform, announced at an investor event Thursday, is a way for Verizon customers to view and manage their subscriptions in a single place. In addition, the platform will offer customers "access to special deals from partners and opportunities to discover new content."
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Samsung is rumored make another VR headset to join the Metaverse trend

Samsung was one of the first companies to embrace the virtual reality platform and develop an affordable product to make it accessible for many people. Samsung eventually decided to quit the Gear VR platform as it didn’t live up to its hype, and the platform didn’t grow at the pace Samsung wanted it. Now, new rumors are going around that Samsung might make a comeback into the Metaverse with a new VR product.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy