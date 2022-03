There are few surer things in English football than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City progressing past lower league opponents in a domestic cup tie but for an hour, Peterborough United made an unlikely place in the FA Cup quarter-finals look possible.Never mind that they sit bottom of the Championship, with no win in the league since December and 71 goals conceded in all competitions this season having parted ways with promotion-winning manager nine days earlier. Grant McCann’s side were competitive and perhaps even had the better chances until the inevitable.Rather than a place in the last eight, Peterborough’s reward for this...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO