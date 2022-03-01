Changes in services coming to Paso Robles Library

– The Black Gold Cooperative Library System, of which Paso Robles City Library is a member, is currently undergoing a realignment that will ultimately allow Central Coast libraries to provide a more “community-focused approach to library services,” according to the library. Over the next several months, the multi-step process will necessitate a few changes in service.

In March (date TBD), all holds placed will be suspended temporarily to allow for the migration of data to new library circulation software.

Beginning April 25, the shared Black Gold Cooperative Library System will offer titles from the Paso Robles City Library, Santa Maria Public Library, Lompoc Public Library System, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley Library System, Blanchard Community Library, and the Carpinteria Community Library. These libraries will have their own customized catalog website designed specifically for their local patrons.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara cardholders are welcome to apply for a Paso Robles City Library card to continue accessing materials from Black Gold member libraries. (San Luis Obispo County libraries and the Santa Barbara Library System recently announced their departure from the cooperative system.)

For additional information, visit prcity.com/library or call (805) 237-3870. The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.