ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Changes in services coming to Paso Robles Library

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DmtW_0eSGnh4V00

– The Black Gold Cooperative Library System, of which Paso Robles City Library is a member, is currently undergoing a realignment that will ultimately allow Central Coast libraries to provide a more “community-focused approach to library services,” according to the library. Over the next several months, the multi-step process will necessitate a few changes in service.

  • In March (date TBD), all holds placed will be suspended temporarily to allow for the migration of data to new library circulation software.
  • Beginning April 25, the shared Black Gold Cooperative Library System will offer titles from the Paso Robles City Library, Santa Maria Public Library, Lompoc Public Library System, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley Library System, Blanchard Community Library, and the Carpinteria Community Library. These libraries will have their own customized catalog website designed specifically for their local patrons.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara cardholders are welcome to apply for a Paso Robles City Library card to continue accessing materials from Black Gold member libraries. (San Luis Obispo County libraries and the Santa Barbara Library System recently announced their departure from the cooperative system.)

For additional information, visit prcity.com/library or call (805) 237-3870. The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Former Bearcat launches GoFundMe for two high school clubs

Fundraiser was just over halfway to its goal as of Wednesday morning. – Susana Lopez, Class of 2001, was a “Mechista” MEChA member at Paso Robles High School and now one of the co-chairs of the Paso Diversity Equality and Inclusion Education Committee. She recently launched a GoFundMe to raise funds in support of the high school’s ACT (Activist Coalition of Tomorrow) and MEChA ( Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán) clubs to help bring a campus-wide “baile” and a community family event to life. A “baile” is like a dance, but with a “Hispanic touch to it,” according to the clubs. This event will help celebrate the 51-percent student body at PRHS that are Hispanic or/and Latino. There will be Hispanic music to dance to, food trucks, games, and more.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Feb. 10-25

Shannon Thomas, age 46, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Feb. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Manuel Serda, age 75, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Mark Hickey, age 64, a resident...
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for Feb. 20-27, 2022

On Feb. 20, Jaime Gilrodriguez, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public. On Feb. 20, Robert Joseph Garcia, 50, of Chino Hills Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 11th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City appoints new public works director

Christopher Alakel had been working as interim public works director before official appointment. – This week the City of Paso Robles announced the appointment of Christopher Alakel as public works director. Over the past year, he has worked as the interim public works director. Alakel and his team have successfully...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Is Paso Robles The Next Great California Wine Destination?

COVID-19 and the expanding Ukraine-Russia conflict have pushed Americans away from international travel. Fortunately, millions live within a few hours’ drive of the relaxing wine destination of Paso Robles, California. California is blessed with a temperate Mediterranean climate that made growing grapes a $4.48 billion business in 2020. California’s...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robles
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton High School Athlete of the Week

Coaches comment: In two games last week Kiko Barroso totaled five hits, two doubles and a triple; scored twice and drove in seven runs. He also struck out three opponents in two innings on the mound. – Head Baseball Coach JR Reynolds. Thank you to the coaches for participating!...
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds Museum hosting Aviation Career Day

Students and their parents are invited to attend this free event. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Aviation Youth Program is hosting their annual Aviation Career Day for middle and high school students on Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. until about 3:30 p.m., in Thomson Hall at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. This event provides students with the opportunity to explore career opportunities in aviation and space, such as commercial and military pilots, aircraft mechanics, and rocket launch technicians. Lunch will be provided at no cost to the guests, as well as a guided tour of the museum. Students and their parents are invited to attend.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Library Circulation#Uban Construction
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center opens enrollment on Saturday

– Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced the enrollment period for Session 2 will begin this Saturday at 9 a.m. and will continue through the following weekend. Families can enroll online through the parent portal and office help is available from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on enrollment day for assistance by phone, email, or in person. The Youth Arts recommends parents make an account early as classes fill up extremely fast! The new schedule can be found here.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Paso Robles Daily News

Women’s March SLO celebrates five years of activism with rally

‘Engage for Equity’ rally will feature speakers, performers, community leaders, local nonprofits. – The Women’s March San Luis Obispo (WMSLO) will celebrate its fifth anniversary during Women’s History Month with a rally advocating for women’s rights, equity, and inclusive democracy. This family-friendly event will take place on March 5 in Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo. Local nonprofit organizations will be present in Call to Action Alley from noon until 4 p.m. The rally will feature a lineup of speakers, performers, and community leaders who will address the public between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Girl Scout cookies now available on Central Coast

– Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20, with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door, via same-day delivery on the DoorDash platform. Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie in addition to all the favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Patrimony Estate welcomes new vice president of sales

Marcus Brinkerhoff, formerly of Opus One, will take over as vice president of sales – Southeastern region. – Patrimony Estate welcomes Marcus Brinkerhoff as the new vice president of sales for the Southeastern region of the United States. Brinkerhoff, who spent the last six years as the Southeast Division Manager at Opus One, brings more than 20 years of experience in the fine wine industry.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy