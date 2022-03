AUBURN GRESHAM — A popular South Side coffee shop is closing its doors next month, but the owners said they will reopen soon. Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea, 8344 S. Halsted Ave., is closing April 10 after more than a year serving specialty coffee and treats, owners Kendall and Aisha Griffin said. The Auburn Gresham staple will temporarily relocate to another neighborhood — its location is yet to be determined — until they can find another permanent home in Auburn Gresham, Kendall Griffin said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO