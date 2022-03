Gmail's latest redesign seems to have finally started hitting a wide number of accounts over the weekend. The new desktop site changes up the 2018 design by turning the top and side portions of the web app gray, turning the red highlight to blue, and rounding over some of the corners. Oh yeah—it also adds a big, second sidebar to the left side of the screen. The normal Gmail sidebar showing all your mail sections is still there, but now there's a whole additional sidebar that is basically an app switcher for other Google apps. It's weird.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO