Abrdn turnaround faces trickier times

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UK fund manager Abrdn (ABDN.L) is making progress on its turnaround plan, but a tough year lies ahead. The 4 billion pound group on Tuesday reported a 6% jump in revenue last year, and managed to cut costs to 79% of income, from 85% in 2020. New Chief Executive Stephen Bird’s 70% cost income ratio target by the end of 2023 looks achievable if he maintains that pace.

Buoyant markets helped. The 90 million pound jump in fee-based revenue to 1.5 billion pounds was helped by a 138 million pound boost from rising markets. That won’t last. Equities accounted for roughly 46% of the revenue in Abrdn’s institutional and wholesale business, with around two-fifths of that in emerging market or global assets. This may become a more challenging business given emerging markets stocks are down 5% this year, and likely to be volatile because of the Ukraine war. That makes Bird’s plan to diversify into areas like personal wealth management, such as through the Interactive Investor acquisition , all the more critical. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Canada’s mobile merger follows U.S. lead

Swiss sanctions move is a warning to plutocrats

Buffett doubles down on boring Berkshire

Defence stocks’ surge is only getting started

Pay-later deal mostly buys Zip some time now

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.