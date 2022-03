If you like your concepts higher than a hot air balloon, Severance could be your next obsession. The absorbing new satire-thriller asks viewers to climb into a world in which some people choose to have the connection between their work lives and their personal lives severed. What does this mean? It means that their work self – the “innie” – is oblivious to the existence of their personal self – the “outie”. And vice versa. The severing, carried out by Lumon Industries, ensures in theory (and never has ‘in theory’ needed to be underlined more) that workers are happier for not carrying their messy social lives into the office. And vice versa.

