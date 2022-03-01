The Best Deals in March

In parts of Eastern Europe this year, rising prices, particularly on food and utilities, have prompted large scale demonstrations, with police controlling crowds with tear gas and stun grenades. Meanwhile, in the West, price protests have been far more muted. There has been a “benign reaction” to increases as Andre Schulten, CFO at P&G said in a January earnings call, which was reported in Forbes. In the same article, Church & Dwight CMO Barry Bruno commented that “pricing is a muscle we’re going to continue building as we expect a prolonged inflationary environment.” The bet is that consumers will continue to accept the hikes, after being schooled through Covid in “supply chain issues” and labor shortages.

