Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Making Up On Ground Defensively For Teammates

At first, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro felt he was going to get beat defensively for a basket two nights ago against the San Antonio Spurs.

Then he realized he had a safety net in Bam Adebayo.

"I think last game I got beat and Bam just came out of nowhere to block his shot and I was like 'I appreciate that. I'll throw you a lob here and there.' ... It's an honor to have him on the team."'

Adebayo has been making plays as such throughout the season. He was solid again in the Heat's victory against the Chicago Bulls Monday.

“I am happy to be out there and I have some of the best teammates that have my back and let me be great,” Adebayo said.

After being named second-team All-Defense the past two seasons, Adebayo is positioning himself to make the first-team. He's also deserving of consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

“There are not many people in this League that can truly guard one through five," guard Gabe Vincent said. "I don’t think anyone is worried about sending help to Bam whoever he is guarding. Everyone knows what he is capable of. Athletically, he can guard the ball handler in pick-and roll and then go get the big.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com