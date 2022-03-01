ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Amess posthumously made first freeman of new city of Southend

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince of Wales formally presented the legal document which entitles the change of status for the Essex city. The Prince of Wales has formally presented Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess. Sir David, who had served...

Shropshire Star

Camilla enjoys fish and chip lunch as Southend achieves city status

The Prince of Wales famously does not eat lunch so the Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a private solo meal at a local restaurant. The Duchess of Cornwall capped her visit with the Prince of Wales to mark Southend-on-Sea becoming a city by having a seaside staple – fish and chips.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Southend: Date announced for city status

Southend is to become a city from 1 March, the new Conservative MP for the town said. Anna Firth made the announcement during a live television broadcast from a pub in Southend on Thursday. It was revealed the town would be granted city status after the death of the area's...
POLITICS
BBC

Southend ready to celebrate city status granted by Queen

Southend-on-Sea means a lot to different people, for different reasons. It holds special memories of family holidays, seafront walks, business ventures and the odd love story. Following the death of one of its MPs, Sir David Amess, the town is being honoured with his greatest wish - it's becoming a city. We asked some of the locals what makes Southend a special place.
U.K.
