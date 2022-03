The family of a man who died in police custody have said they are “bitterly disappointed” at undertakings the man heading the public inquiry into his death is seeking in relation to evidence by certain police witnesses.Relatives of Sheku Bayoh said they see it as a “demand for a convoluted form of immunity” from those acting for the police officers.Lord Bracadale, who is leading the inquiry, has made clear he was not asking for immunity on behalf of any officer or former officer.However, he will request undertakings from both the Solicitor General and Deputy Chief Constable of Police Scotland in...

SCOTLAND ・ 1 DAY AGO