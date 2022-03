A man was shot and killed during an argument Monday afternoon on a sidewalk in Bronzeville on the South Side — the second murder on the block in a month. Flamond Williams, 41, was arguing with someone who took out a gun and shot him in the abdomen around 2:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO