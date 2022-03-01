ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on the chance of light snow and freezing drizzle tonight and a possible...

www.keyc.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Dry and Warm Weather Prevails for the Ozarks

It has been a cold day, and temperatures continue to dip into the mid-teens tonight. Clouds will increase through the night. Unplowed roads and untreated roads will remain slick tonight as refreezing will occur. Throughout the weekend, temperatures will increase with more sunshine by Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be in the low teens, even single digits in a few locations.
KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight. Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.
NECN

Frigid Temperatures to Close Out the Week, Wintry Mix This Weekend

After a couple quick-moving systems this week, we turn now to the colder temperatures to wrap up the work week. Temperatures Thursday will slowly cool down on a gusty northwest wind. This breeze adds to the chill, making it feel like the 20s and teens all day long, even with the lovely sunshine.
Outsider.com

Cold Front Threatens Northeast With Snow Squalls

The Northeast is about to get yet another blast of freezing temperatures. And for some folks, the frigid air will be accompanied by snow squalls. The brunt of the weather should hit the region today (Feb. 28th) and tomorrow. And most people will only see light snowfall. But some will get hit with lake effect snow and the dreaded squalls.
AccuWeather

Springlike warmth on the way for the East

Above-average temperatures will surge across the Eastern U.S. mid-to-late week as a developing storm approaches the region. Although it is roughly halfway through the month of February, the eastern United States is about to have a burst of springlike temperatures mid- to late week. Northeast residents eager to shake off the chill of winter will be delighted at the arrival of above-average temperatures, even though it may be brief.
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
