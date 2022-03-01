Morgan Olson donates $5,000 to local suicide prevention efforts

It can be scary when a friend, coworker or loved one is thinking about suicide.

Some warning signs include withdrawing or isolating themselves, talking about being a burden to others, sleeping too much or too little, showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, one person dies by suicide every six hours in Michigan. More than four times as many people died by suicide in Michigan in 2017 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Michigan residents ages 15-34.

If someone you know is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, you can be the difference in getting the help they need.

Morgan Olson team members recently heard these statistics following their annual “State of the Company” presentation that kicks off their annual United Way Campaign fundraiser.

“Morgan Olson leadership believes in supporting the communities where our team members live and raise their families,” said Niki Reiter, Morgan Olson’s vice president of human resources. “This donation from Morgan Olson will help provide additional education in suicide with our our school system."

Morgan Olson leads all St. Joseph County businesses in dollars donated to the United Way and encourages all Morgan Olson team members to donate.

These alarming statistics have prompted a group of community leaders in St. Joseph County to act, and form a program called Community Suicide Prevention for Youth and Beyond.

Kevin Kane, from Probate Court in St. Joseph County, put a call out for local professionals to help develop a program for schools to add another voice telling our students of their value. Group members who responded are from probate court, emergency personnel, Community Mental Health, St. Joseph County United Way, physicians, Youth for Christ, schools and the Intermediate School District. The first meeting in December 2018 was very large and they now meet monthly.

“There were so many who wanted to help, we quickly filled the basement of the courthouse, and trying to organize the meetings to get to the action items was tough,” Kane said.

At a recent funeral for a teenager, Kelly Hostetler, executive director of the St. Joseph County United Way, was challenged to please “do something.”

“Something happens to you when you are asked to help at that moment,” Hostetler said. “Looking in the eyes of a grandmother who has just experienced the greatest loss is very powerful.”

Many professionals in this group feel passionate about suicide prevention.

“A child’s brain is not fully developed until the age 25,” said Kristine Kirsch, executive director of Community Mental Health. “They do not understand final is final.”

The group has organized two local suicide prevention conferences and paid for guest speaker Nathon Harmon to visit each of our school districts. They continue to meet to keep the education and visibility of suicide prevention in front of everyone.

In addition, each school district in St. Joseph County was invited to choose either the #benice program or Gryphon Place’s Gatekeepers to be offered in their school districts. These programs were paid for by the funds raised for suicide prevention in St. Joseph County.

With help from companies, such as the donation of Morgan Olson, programs continue to be developed. Gifts to this fund are tax deductible through St. Joseph County United Way. For more information on this program or to give, contact Kelly Hostetler at (269) 467-9099.