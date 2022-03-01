ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Your smart home could become even smarter: Talking Tech podcast

By Editors,
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below . This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Remember when those first devices started to launch that preach the value of a smart home, thermostats, smart light bulbs that you can control with your voice, video cameras, whatever it is? I remember when there was this talk of your home being like the Jetsons and how it's going to usher in this new future, where you're controlling everything with tech, and it's just going to be this wonderful, super futuristic experience. And it's why a lot of people bought into the smart home environment. However, what a lot of people have learned is that sometimes if you don't buy the smart home devices from the same company, odds are it is a pain to get them to work together. That could soon change.

My colleague in tech column is Bob O'Donnell. Writes about this in a column that you can read on tech.USAtoday.com. He discusses how a lot of the smart devices that we use, like Google Nest, Alexa, Apple tech, is going to get a lot easier. And one of the big reasons for that is Matter. And it's basically this technology that is going to make it a lot easier for all these devices to operate with each other more seamlessly. Say, you have something from Amazon, or you have something from Google, or you have something from somewhere else, they might not work now, but it's possible that they work in the future. Also, what you're going to see on a lot of these devices, as Bob writes about, they're going to have a label that signifies that they support Matter, which means you'll know right away whether these devices are all going to sync, they're going to work together, and it's going to be great.

The one big question though that you might be asking is, well, what about the device I have now? Let's say, I have a Ring camera or I have something else at home right now, is it going to work with this stuff? That's where, according to Bob, the answers for this are a little bit mixed, not 100% sure. Some companies, like Amazon, say they plan to offer firmware updates. So, basically they'll update your device through your wifi. And then, a lot of those devices will become compatible with Matter. It's really interesting. I think it's super important too, because it's frustrating when you buy these smart home devices, you fully expect them to work together and it turns out they don't. Or, say, Alexa only supports certain brands, so it doesn't work with everything. The possibilities though, with Matter, if this really falls into place as it should, we finally might get closer to that Jetsons home where everything just works and we have all this different, cool, smart home tech that controls our home.

So, I'm looking forward to this. You can read more about Bob's column and more about smart homes in general, on tech.USAtoday.com. Listeners let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your smart home could become even smarter: Talking Tech podcast

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Google Nest Ceiling Fan is all-in-one smart hub that ties together all devices in your smart home

I’m sure the concept of smart home has already touched you. And you have thermostats, smart lights and many other smart devices set up at home trying to do their bit. Standalone, all these smart products would do a great deal in making life simpler, but unfortunately, having different devices doing their tasks can become slightly cluttered and cumbersome. To add more finesse to a modern home, a Nest Ceiling Fan – designed for Google’s collective of smart home devices – has been embedded with a range of these devices to eliminate the clutter and make your chick ceiling fan the ultimate smart home hub.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Bob O'donnell
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Smart Homes#Smart Devices#Usatoday Com#Google Nest
BGR.com

12 iPhone tricks you’ll wish you knew all along

Seeing as how we’re already on the 15th iteration of iOS, it stands to reason that there is a myriad of iPhone tricks and tips that likely escaped your attention over the years. Oddly enough, some of the more novel iPhone tricks we’ve stumbled across over the past few months have emerged on TikTok. As a prime example, I was dumbfounded a few months back when I learned that it was possible to record a video on an iPhone while simultaneously playing a song from Apple Music or Spotify in the background.
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
komando.com

Your Android has a hidden voice command menu – Here’s how to find it

Most of us practically live on our smartphones these days. We use them for everything from taking near-professional quality photos to online banking and everything in between. And there are quite a few features baked into your phone you might not know about. Tap or click to see hidden apps on your smartphone and how to find them.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Have Android 12 on your phone? Check out these hidden features

Android 12 is the newest phone OS from Google, and you'll already find it on a broad assortment of Androids -- from the Pixel 6 to Samsung's just-announced S22 lineup. (Here's how to find out when Android 12 is coming to your phone.) Android 12 has several new features to...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

11 Roku Tips and Tricks You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Roku makes some of the most popular streaming devices on the market. Part of the appeal is that Roku's platform offers a wide variety of content, and it's easy to navigate. The straightforward Roku setup process should leave new owners with their favorite channels installed and ready for streaming. While you might be eager to jump into your favorite shows, your Roku has some cool tricks that might help enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're looking to organize your streaming channels or hoping to learn how to quickly play back dialogue you missed, we've come up with a list of tips and tricks that should satisfy Roku novices and experts alike.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Google will stop cross-app tracking on Android phones

Google is following Apple in stopping cross-app tracking on Android phones, the company said Wednesday. The change potentially creates another challenge for platforms that rely on app-tracking to understand consumer behavior and bolster their ads businesses. “We don’t think there should be a forced choice between privacy and developers building...
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

402K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy