Your smart home could become even smarter: Talking Tech podcast

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Remember when those first devices started to launch that preach the value of a smart home, thermostats, smart light bulbs that you can control with your voice, video cameras, whatever it is? I remember when there was this talk of your home being like the Jetsons and how it's going to usher in this new future, where you're controlling everything with tech, and it's just going to be this wonderful, super futuristic experience. And it's why a lot of people bought into the smart home environment. However, what a lot of people have learned is that sometimes if you don't buy the smart home devices from the same company, odds are it is a pain to get them to work together. That could soon change.

My colleague in tech column is Bob O'Donnell. Writes about this in a column that you can read on tech.USAtoday.com. He discusses how a lot of the smart devices that we use, like Google Nest, Alexa, Apple tech, is going to get a lot easier. And one of the big reasons for that is Matter. And it's basically this technology that is going to make it a lot easier for all these devices to operate with each other more seamlessly. Say, you have something from Amazon, or you have something from Google, or you have something from somewhere else, they might not work now, but it's possible that they work in the future. Also, what you're going to see on a lot of these devices, as Bob writes about, they're going to have a label that signifies that they support Matter, which means you'll know right away whether these devices are all going to sync, they're going to work together, and it's going to be great.

The one big question though that you might be asking is, well, what about the device I have now? Let's say, I have a Ring camera or I have something else at home right now, is it going to work with this stuff? That's where, according to Bob, the answers for this are a little bit mixed, not 100% sure. Some companies, like Amazon, say they plan to offer firmware updates. So, basically they'll update your device through your wifi. And then, a lot of those devices will become compatible with Matter. It's really interesting. I think it's super important too, because it's frustrating when you buy these smart home devices, you fully expect them to work together and it turns out they don't. Or, say, Alexa only supports certain brands, so it doesn't work with everything. The possibilities though, with Matter, if this really falls into place as it should, we finally might get closer to that Jetsons home where everything just works and we have all this different, cool, smart home tech that controls our home.

So, I'm looking forward to this. You can read more about Bob's column and more about smart homes in general, on tech.USAtoday.com.

