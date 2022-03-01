ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Nominations sought for 2022 John E. Oster Memorial Award

By From staff reports
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOg58_0eSGj7iY00

Sturgis Area Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 John E. Oster Memorial Award.

The annual award is made possible by the John E. Oster Memorial Fund, and commemorates the life of John E. Oster, a Sturgis attorney, who placed high value on both education and community service. This will be the 40th award given annually since the 1981-1982 school year.

Awards are presented annually to “a teacher in the Sturgis Public School District who exemplifies high professional standards for teacher training and education, extraordinary devotion to the Sturgis community and the position of teacher, and whose efforts, training and skills have reflected upon the value of education to the teacher’s students and the quality of education in the Sturgis school system.”

Members of the Sturgis community are invited to submit nominations. Nomination forms can be submitted online at www.sturgisfoundation.org. Nominations are due by Monday, March 14.

Previous winners of the award include Tracie Pueschel, Michael Spahr, Murlyn Myers, Willodean Beckwith, Wendell Moyer, Harley Pierce, Martha Cherrington, Jean Casault, Priscilla Hoopingarner, Geneen Morrisson, Arne Switalski, Diane Oxender, Kay Frew, Jane Wright, Kathleen Caywood, Bonnie Mort, Mary Jane Norton, Terri Fraylick, Dianne Gorsuch, Julie Ellis, Marcia Pustelnik, Mary Haylett, Lori Meek, Lynn Brand, Bobbye Nusbaum, Kathy Lindeman, Gail Bender, Emerson Green, Patty Rutenbar, Deb Baker, Mel DeYoung, Ann Happel, Stephanie Harker Schau, Cindy Sprowl, Kim Annis, Carol Brooks, Eliot Gitelman, Patty Davidson, Ellen Eisele, and Laura Penner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russians, Belarusians out of Paralympics amid boycott risk

Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MI
Sturgis, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
MILITARY
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Jane#Community Service#Emerson Green
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

663
Followers
483
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy