UEFA

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

 3 days ago

February was a fantastic month for Liverpool which saw them win their first silverware of the season and we can now bring you the fixtures and schedule for March.

Jurgen Klopp's team won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday when they beat Chelsea on penalties and they will be looking to continue their bid for more trophies in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl67J_0eSGj44N00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool will participate in fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup over the coming weeks in a month that will be pivotal in how they finish the season.

March 2022 Fixtures & Schedule

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

8:15pm Liverpool v Norwich City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Saturday, 5th March 2022

5:30pm Liverpool v West Ham United (Premier League)

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

8:00pm Liverpool v Inter Milan (Champions League R16, 2nd leg)

Saturday, 12th March 2022

12:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

8:15pm Arsenal v Liverpool (Premier League)

Sunday, 20th March 2022

4:30pm Liverpool v Manchester United (Premier League)*

*Should Liverpool beat Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the quarter-final tie will be arranged for the weekend of Saturday, 19th March, and the Manchester United Premier League match will be rescheduled.

The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Cup specialist Takumi Minamino kept Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple on track with both goals in a 2-1 win over Norwich as Jurgen Klopp reached his first FA Cup quarter-final.The Japan international has made the majority of his starts in knockout competitions and in a team registering 10 changes from the one which won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday his was an influential one.Minamino now has seven goals and one assist in eight cup games this season and since the start of 2020 the 27-year-old has scored more than twice as many goals in domestic cup competitions (nine) than any other Liverpool player.Lukas Rupp’s goal 14 minutes from time gave the visitors a lifeline but even a second-string Liverpool team were too experienced to succumb to late pressure as they booked their place in the sixth round for the first time since 2015.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool and Norwich head into Wednesday evening’s FA Cup fifth-round clash at Anfield in contrasting spirits.The Reds are buoyant after dramatically beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, not only winning the competition for a record ninth time and extending their winning streak in all competitions to ten games but keeping their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.Ending the season with the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in their grasp may ultimately prove beyond them but the Merseysiders will be confident of at least improving a remarkably poor FA Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Boreham Wood on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Non-league Boreham Wood will be looking to pull off a seismic FA Cup shock when they visit Everton in the fifth round at Goodison Park tonight. The Wood beat Championship promotion-chasing Bournemouth in the previous round and the fifth-tier side are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw. Luke Gerrard’s men find themselves one game away from the quarter-finals but face their toughest test yet against Premier League opposition. Frank Lampard’s Everton have their own relegation concerns to worry about but the Toffees will be hoping to find some momentum under their new boss with win. Here’s everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
