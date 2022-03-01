ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former USFL Owners, Executives Sue New League

A group of former team owners and executives from the original USFL is suing Fox...

Complex

WNBA Reportedly Fined New York Liberty $500K for Taking Chartered Flights, League Considered Terminating Franchise

One of the WNBA’s biggest franchises has been hit with a record $500,000 fine for chartering private flights for players during the 2021 season. New York Liberty team governors Joe and Clara Wu Tsai—who purchased the team in January 2019—chartered the flights, which along with a Labor Day weekend Napa trip. This violated the WNBA’s bargaining agreement, per Howard Megdal of Sports Illustrated. Joe has previously spoken about travel on Twitter, saying a “constructive solution to this problem” needs to be found.
TRAVEL
Ledger-Enquirer

Major League Baseball Officially Cancels First Two Series Of 2022 Season

The beginning of the Cleveland Guardians era is officially delayed. ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that the MLB Players' Association and MLB owners couldn't come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement to begin the 2022 season ahead of the league's self-imposed Tuesday afternoon deadline. Following that report, MLB...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: WNBA fined New York Liberty $500,000 for private flights

The Nets, owned by Joe Tsai, have been accused of what sounds like salary-cap circumvention to benefit their stars. His WNBA team just got busted for violating that league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with extra benefits for players. After years of receiving relatively pedestrian salaries and flying coach, WNBA players...
NFL
MyArkLaMiss

Halem, Meyer to meet to determine next step in MLB talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to meet Thursday to determine the next step in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout. Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner […]
MLB
Black Enterprise

WNBA Fines New York Liberty Team $500,000 For Breaking League Rules, Taking Chartered Flights Last Season

The WNBA has fined the New York Liberty $500,000 for breaking league rules and chartering flights on their behalf. The Liberty was issued the biggest fine in WNBA history after the team’s new owners Joe Tsai, co-founder of the Chinese tech company Alibaba Group, and his wife, Clara, violated CBA rules and chartered private flights for their team, Sports Illustrated reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

MLB in serious talks with NBC Sports about broadcasting games

MLB and NBC Sports have had serious talks about the network broadcasting games this season, The Post has learned. If a deal comes to fruition, most of the games are expected to be on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The Post has previously reported that Apple and MLB had held...
MLB
Lancaster Online

Michael Cunningham: MLB’s players have good reasons to distrust team owners

MLB negotiators set a Monday deadline for reaching a labor agreement that would allow the season to start on time. That didn’t happen after a long day of negotiations, so they pushed the target back to Tuesday by 5 p.m. That deadline also passed with no deal. Players are still locked out and, this time, MLB didn’t announce another self-imposed deadline.
MLB
NBC Sports

Original USFL sues Fox over USFL reboot

The USFL will return in April. Unless it doesn’t. The owners and executives of the original USFL have sued to block Fox from launching a league that uses the brand and team names of the spring league that was founded in 1983. In a complaint filed Monday in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
WVNews

Talking baseball. And talk and talk

Major League Baseball is at a standstill. Of course, there are those detractors who may ask, “More than usual?”. The players’ contract expired three months ago, and there have been intense negotiations to craft a new agreement without canceling the season. Again, baseball haters wonder aloud, “Is that such a bad thing?”
MLB
Sportico

No Longer a Rookie: The Evolution of Sports as an Asset Class

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Jeff Moorad, principal of MSP Sports Capital, chairman of the Morgan Lewis Sports Industry team and adjunct professor at UCLA Anderson School of Management. When Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys for $140 million in February 1989, the deal included Brightlink, an early two-way video communications company founded by the selling owner, H.R. “Bum” Bright. Two months after the team was sold, as we completed negotiations on a record-breaking rookie contract for Jerry’s first-ever draft pick, UCLA QB Troy Aikman, Jerry insisted that the deal be formally agreed to via Brightlink’s...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WNBA chooses historic fine for Liberty instead of bonkers alternatives as punishment for charter flight scandal

The New York Liberty were hit with a record-breaking $500,000 fine for the use of charter flights throughout the second half of last season, a violation of the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement. While this penalty already seems crazy enough, Sports Illustrated’s Howard Megdal outlines other floated punishments that were even more punitive.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS

