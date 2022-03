In a not-too-surprising but extremely disappointing move, Grambling hired disgraced coach Art Briles to be their new offensive coordinator last week. The move was met with a lot of negative reactions, thanks in large part to the fact that the school and head coach Hue Jackson did not hold any kind of press conference or speak with the media about it. Briles himself did one interview with a local TV station where he reiterated that he was “exonerated” from the Baylor scandal in which it was shown that he knew about sexual assault allegations and other issues and did not escalate accordingly to ensure the safety of Baylor students.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO