Covid-19 news: Pfizer/BioNTech jab may be less effective in under 12s

By Michael Le Page
New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy suggests that protection from two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine quickly wanes in children between five and 11. Protection against infection and hospitalisation from the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine falls relatively rapidly in children aged 5 to 11, according to a preliminary study. Researchers analysed covid-19 cases and...

www.newscientist.com

Cleveland.com

New federal plan seeks to move U.S. from COVID-19 crisis to normality; Pfizer vaccine for children less effective than for teens, study suggests: Coronavirus update for March 4, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A new federal strategy seeks to point the way out of the pandemic, and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing infection among children ages 5 to 11 than teens, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine found to be much less affective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11: NYT

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE, -2.32% and German partner BioNTech SE. is much less effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 than in older people, according to a new dataset from health officials in New York state, the New York Times reported. For now, the Pfizer/BioNTech shot is the only one authorized for use in that age group. And while it still protects against severe disease, it offers hardly any protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization, according to the data, which were collected during the recent surge caused by the highly infectious omicron variant. The vaccine's poorer performance may stem from the fact that children are given one-third the dose offered to older children and adults, officials and researchers said, [l: according to the Times. The vaccine has also performed weakly in children aged 2 to 4 years old, who were given an even smaller dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
