Roger Penske continues to polish his legacy

By apanian@leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske told everyone Scott McLaughlin was something...

FanSided

NASCAR: Who is replacing Matt Kenseth in the booth?

Matt Kenseth was in the Fox NASCAR booth for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, but another former driver is set to be in the booth this weekend. Entering the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Fox NASCAR booth was always going to look a bit different than it did in 2021, with four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon stepping away after six seasons alongside lead announcer Mike Joy.
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't like NASCAR's reported proposal to bring street course race to Chicago

The sweeping changes that NASCAR has made to its schedule over the last several years has come at the expense of one of the biggest markets in the United States. Chicago has been without a race since Chicagoland Speedway was dropped from the schedule in 2020. That could soon change, though, as NASCAR is interested in making one of its more ambitious concepts a reality.
CBS Sports

Matt Kenseth joins Tony Stewart and Hailie Deegan among new confirmed SRX entries

The Superstar Racing Experience has added three more drivers to their 2022 lineup, with the SRX Series' defending champion and one of its 2021 competitors being joined by another prominent name from NASCAR. On Wednesday, SRX revealed that Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart and Hailie Deegan have all signed on to compete in the 2022 SRX season this summer.
Motorsport.com

Unser Jr: Herta "doesn't have to change a thing" to be IndyCar champion

Two-time Indycar champion and double Indianapolis 500 winner Unser worked with Herta in his role as a driver advisor to Harding Steinbrenner Racing when fellow second-generation racer Herta made his full IndyCar debut in 2019. The 21-year-old Andretti Autosport driver, who won three races last year on his way to...
Person
Roger Penske
WVNews

AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX) Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third. Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by...
Speedway Digest

KRIS WRIGHT NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 285 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: Bayne pleased with strong finish in NASCAR return

Something good was brewing for Trevor Bayne at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. The Knoxville driver won a stage, and his third-place finish was easily the best among Toyota drivers. It was a change of pace for Bayne more than a decade after he became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 in 2011.
CW33

NASCAR’s Richard Childress to help provide ammunition to Ukraine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – NASCAR owner and legend Richard Childress is turning his horsepower toward helping Ukrainians fight off the Russian invasion of their homeland. You likely know that Childress is a former NASCAR driver and owner of Richard Childress Racing, which features his grandson Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick. Dale Earnhardt drove for Childress’ racing team up until his death at Daytona in 2001.
Financial World

Scott McLaughlin wins first IndyCar race in St. Petersburg season opener

Scott McLaughlin seized his first IndyCar victory in the St Petersburg season opener, however, during the celebration, McLaughlin, the Kiwi motorsports racer who drives for Team Penske, had tumbled from his winning car. Nevertheless, the former three-times champion of Supercars in three consecutive years back in the 2018, 2019 and 2020, McLaughlin, has been sitting on the car to settle himself after the victory.
The Spun

Look: Kyle Busch’s New Car Design Is Going Viral

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch made some noise with his new car design on Twitter Wednesday. After a 15-year partnership with M&M’s, the 36-year-old is sporting a new (localized) sponsor on his Toyota car for his upcoming race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s shared a photo of Busch’s mint green, Ethel...
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Will Be Happy To See Andretti F1 Team On The Grid

Mario Andretti recently made a shock announcement on Twitter, revealing that his son, Michael, has filed an official application to join the Formula One grid. We're incredibly excited about this, as the Andretti team will be the most American team on the grid, and, as you can see in the images, the Andrettis are familiar with single-seat open-wheel racing.
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s Where Power Rankings Stand After Sunday’s Auto Club Speedway Race

Now that we have two official races and an exhibition this NASCAR season, the power rankings are going to be updated each week. To start out, NBC’s NASCAR Power Rankings have a very obvious name on top. After not being ranked after Daytona, the top two spots are taken by Kyle Larson and Austin Reddick, respectively. Larson came in to steal the win and is the reigning Cup Series Champ.
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has Idea For NASCAR: Fans React

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
racer.com

Sato pleased with St Petersburg salvage job

It was looking rough for two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in the days leading up to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The new Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver wasn’t finding much speed or luck in the opening practice sessions, which ended in contact when Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean stoved into the back of his No. 51 Honda on Saturday morning.
