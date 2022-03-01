Roger Penske continues to polish his legacy

Matt Kenseth was in the Fox NASCAR booth for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, but another former driver is set to be in the booth this weekend. Entering the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Fox NASCAR booth was always going to look a bit different than it did in 2021, with four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon stepping away after six seasons alongside lead announcer Mike Joy.
The sweeping changes that NASCAR has made to its schedule over the last several years has come at the expense of one of the biggest markets in the United States. Chicago has been without a race since Chicagoland Speedway was dropped from the schedule in 2020. That could soon change, though, as NASCAR is interested in making one of its more ambitious concepts a reality.
The Superstar Racing Experience has added three more drivers to their 2022 lineup, with the SRX Series' defending champion and one of its 2021 competitors being joined by another prominent name from NASCAR. On Wednesday, SRX revealed that Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart and Hailie Deegan have all signed on to compete in the 2022 SRX season this summer.
Two-time Indycar champion and double Indianapolis 500 winner Unser worked with Herta in his role as a driver advisor to Harding Steinbrenner Racing when fellow second-generation racer Herta made his full IndyCar debut in 2019. The 21-year-old Andretti Autosport driver, who won three races last year on his way to...
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX) Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third. Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Fame will publicly unveil its newest exhibit, Bubba Wallace's 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Camry, which he drove to his first premier series victory in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 4. 2021. According to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in...
Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 285 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 2009 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Open Wheel inductee Al Unser Jr. will serve as Honorary Chairman of next week’s 34th Annual Induction Gala Presented by Toyota Racing at the Shores Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach, Tuesday, March 8. The sold...
Something good was brewing for Trevor Bayne at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. The Knoxville driver won a stage, and his third-place finish was easily the best among Toyota drivers. It was a change of pace for Bayne more than a decade after he became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 in 2011.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – NASCAR owner and legend Richard Childress is turning his horsepower toward helping Ukrainians fight off the Russian invasion of their homeland. You likely know that Childress is a former NASCAR driver and owner of Richard Childress Racing, which features his grandson Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick. Dale Earnhardt drove for Childress’ racing team up until his death at Daytona in 2001.
Scott McLaughlin seized his first IndyCar victory in the St Petersburg season opener, however, during the celebration, McLaughlin, the Kiwi motorsports racer who drives for Team Penske, had tumbled from his winning car. Nevertheless, the former three-times champion of Supercars in three consecutive years back in the 2018, 2019 and 2020, McLaughlin, has been sitting on the car to settle himself after the victory.
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch made some noise with his new car design on Twitter Wednesday. After a 15-year partnership with M&M’s, the 36-year-old is sporting a new (localized) sponsor on his Toyota car for his upcoming race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s shared a photo of Busch’s mint green, Ethel...
Mario Andretti recently made a shock announcement on Twitter, revealing that his son, Michael, has filed an official application to join the Formula One grid. We're incredibly excited about this, as the Andretti team will be the most American team on the grid, and, as you can see in the images, the Andrettis are familiar with single-seat open-wheel racing.
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — The NTT IndyCar Series brought record crowds, gorgeous weather and the industry’s biggest movers and shakers to the paddock and hospitality areas during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Teams use the season opener as a vehicle for kickoff events, making their personnel...
Denise McCluggage is set for induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) next week and a classic sports car at the foundation of the trailblazer’s path to the MSHFA will be part of the celebration. The 1956 Jaguar XK140 credited with inspiring the racing career of...
Now that we have two official races and an exhibition this NASCAR season, the power rankings are going to be updated each week. To start out, NBC’s NASCAR Power Rankings have a very obvious name on top. After not being ranked after Daytona, the top two spots are taken by Kyle Larson and Austin Reddick, respectively. Larson came in to steal the win and is the reigning Cup Series Champ.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
It was looking rough for two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in the days leading up to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The new Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver wasn’t finding much speed or luck in the opening practice sessions, which ended in contact when Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean stoved into the back of his No. 51 Honda on Saturday morning.
