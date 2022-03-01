ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Ukraine’s boxers in the fight of their lives

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

The two big men standing shoulder to shoulder in The Associated Press photo...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bjpenndotcom

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former MMA fighter believes that the war is due to countries losing control of the COVID-19 narrative. The combat sports world has seen many reactions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have been forced to take up arms due to the conflict. Meanwhile, active competitors such as unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko have been forced into combat as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
NBC News

As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Boxing#Boxers#Combat#The Associated Press#Soviet
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Slate

No, You’re Not Imagining It: Russia’s Army Is Inept

After four days of fighting, the Russian military is bogged down in Ukraine. In part this is due to the valiant resistance of Ukraine’s army and civilian defense forces. But it’s also due to the fact that the Russian army just isn’t very good. News reports, tweets,...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy