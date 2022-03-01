ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Which Is a Better Buy -- Ford or Tesla?

By Michael Byrne
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

A few years ago, asking if Ford (NYSE: F) or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a better investment may have garnered some quizzical looks from those around you. Tesla was blazing a path to a trillion-dollar market cap and becoming a multibagger many times over, whereas Ford stock had been stuck in neutral for years. Tesla was the glamorous disrupter, and Ford was decidedly less attractive.

But fast forward to 2022, and Ford just beat Tesla at its own game, winning the award for top electric vehicle (EV) from Consumer Reports for its Mustang Mach-E, unseating Tesla as the king of electric (at least for now) . So which is the better long-term investment going forward, the 118-year old legacy Detroit auto giant or Elon Musk's supernova that took both the auto industry and the stock market by storm for the past decade?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHQS3_0eSGgPoQ00

Image source: Getty Images.

Massive gulf in valuations

Looking at how the companies are valued, Ford wins easily on basically every valuation metric. Ford trades at just 4 times this year's earnings versus 174 times for Tesla. Zooming out to next year, the gap narrows as Tesla comes down to a still-steep 67 times earnings and Ford goes up to 8 times earnings, but Ford still wins handily. Even on a price-to-sales basis, which just takes revenue into account and ignores profitability, Ford looks like a bargain at 0.5 times sales, whereas Tesla trades at 16 times sales. Looking at the PEG ratio (price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio), which should level the playing field by taking Tesla's higher earnings growth into account, Ford still looks better, trading at a remarkably cheap PEG ratio of under 0.1, whereas Tesla's PEG ratio is 8.

Product portfolio

Elon Musk is a visionary who has revolutionized the auto industry. But looking ahead, it seems that Ford is starting to catch up with Tesla in terms of its vehicles. For example, as stated above, the Mustang Mach-E just beat Tesla's Model 3 for the best EV of 2022.

Ford's F-150 Lightning is in high demand, with 200,000 reservations booked already.Tesla's much-discussed Cybertruck has accrued 250,000 reservations , but it has been delayed for several years now and looks unlikely to be released in 2022, whereas the F-150 Lightning should be out this spring.

Ford is also rolling out other new models, which look like they are going to be hits. The new revamped Maverick just won North American truck of the year at the North American International Auto Show, and its remake of the iconic Bronco won the same award for utility vehicle of the year.

Outside of electric vehicles , the F-150 series was the No.1-selling vehicle in the United States in 2021, with over 700,000 units sold. While Tesla has some great products and is a pioneer in the industry, Ford seems to be catching up with it in the EV segment and also has a broader overall portfolio of models, so I am giving the edge to Ford here, especially as its new models like the Maverick, Bronco, and F-150 Lightning are gaining momentum.

Returns to shareholders

Ford currently pays out a dividend with a yield of just over 2%, after it briefly suspended its dividend to preserve capital during 2020's uncertain economic climate. Tesla does not pay a dividend. Neither company is actively engaging in share repurchases, so that area is a wash. Ford gets the edge here thanks to its dividend.

And the winner is...

Based on its far-less-expensive valuation, a broader product portfolio that is adding new hits like the Maverick, Bronco, and F-150 Lightning, and better returns to shareholders, I view Ford as the better investment going forward over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Ford
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Michael Byrne has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Idea Could Change The Company Forever

Ford has been at the top of its game lately thanks heavily to the leadership of CEO Jim Farley. While a bulk of the groundwork for the automaker's new EV and off-road vehicle lineup was laid by Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, Farley has seen the plan through to production. New models like the Bronco and F-150 Lightning are in hot demand with no signs of letup. The Blue Oval is clearly in a solid position right and for the foreseeable future. And then this mini bombshell dropped this past Friday.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Tsla#Ev#Peg
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

How Did 4,000 Lamborghini And Porsche Cars Get Lost At Sea?

If you think you've had a bad start to the week, Volkwagen (VLKAF) may have one over on you: thousands of Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Volkswagen cars have been stuck aboard a burning cargo ship for the last five days. Felicity Ace, a 60,000-ton cargo ship carrying a large shipment...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW's Worst Fears Coming True Over Cargo Ship Fire

Fire crews have largely managed to contain the flames and intense smoke that engulfed the now-abandoned Felicity Age container ship. Currently afloat in the Atlantic Ocean, the ship's 22-member crew was forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out several days ago. The good news is that they're okay and no oil spills were observed. What's not so good is that the Volkswagen Group had as many as 4,000 new vehicles onboard. Their status remained unknown until now.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy