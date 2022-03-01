ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Athlete of the Week

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Shamokin senior guard/forward Trevor Smulik became the all-time leading scorer in the history...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sentinel

Grand victory

CRESSON — Flashback to last year’s District 6 Class 6A girls basketball championship — Mifflin County lost to Altoona. After that game, Huskies’ junior Brianna Bodtorf told her teammate and classmate Marissa Gingrich that it wouldn’t be their last visit to the title game. “I...
CRESSON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Wolves#Boys Basketball
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class A boys basketball championship breakdown: Bishop Canevin vs. Union

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The senior-laden Crusaders have cruised into the WPIAL finals after a 66-34 win over No. 8 Rochester in the quarterfinals and 71-36 triumph over No. 4 Geibel in Saturday’s semifinals. … Senior 6-foot-6 forward Jaden Gales (17.1 ppg) and senior guard Kevaughn Price (15.1 ppg) lead the Crusaders’ scoring. Among 10 seniors on the roster, Price (14), Gales (11) and guard Kai Spears (16) spearheaded the semifinal win. … Four starters returned from last year’s title team — Gales, Price, senior guard Jhamil Fife and junior guard Shea Champine. … Bishop Canevin played a challenging nonsection schedule that included wins over Belle Vernon and Greensburg Central Catholic, along with competitive losses to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Butler and Fox Chapel. … The Crusaders won their first WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2021 but had to forfeit their PIAA quarterfinal minutes before tipoff because of covid-19 issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Reporter

Athens rolls past Tekonsha in D4 District semifinals; Athens will now face Mendon for District Title

ATHENS, MI. — The high powered Athens Lady Indians rolled past the young but scrappy Tekonsha Lady Indians Wednesday night, taking the 69-10 victory in the semifinals of the Division Four District 118 girls basketball tournament. Athens entered the matchup as the top overall seed in the District, sitting at 20-1 on the season, and the fourth ranked team in Division Four according to the latest Associated Press poll.  Tekonsha came into the game at 2-18 overall on...
ATHENS, MI
WTAJ

District 9 update after Tuesday’s games

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 9 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 6. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 6 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
SPORTS
Reading Eagle

Wilson loses to Hempfield, fails to lock up berth in state boys basketball tournament

Wilson failed to lock up a berth in the PIAA Tournament with a 56-47 loss to Hempfield in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball consolation semifinal Tuesday at Landisville. The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (15-10) will have one more chance to earn a spot in states when they travel to second-seeded Cumberland Valley, a 66-46 loser to Chambersburg in another consolation game, for the seventh-place game Friday at 7 p.m.
WILSON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Blackhawk handles Elizabeth Forward, rolls into Class 4A finals undefeated

Top-seeded Blackhawk proved to be too much for fifth-seeded Elizabeth Forward on Tuesday night. The Cougars scored 29 first-quarter points and sophomore guard Alena Fusetti netted a game-high 28 points to lead three double-digit scorers in a 76-53 victory over the Warriors in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals at West Allegheny.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy