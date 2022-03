When we throw a plastic container away, we usually don’t think about what happens to it after it leaves our sight. It turns out that many plastic items we use every day are not able to be recycled. Americans alone dispose of 42 million tons of single-use plastics each year, and only 9 percent of that waste can be turned into something else. The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, the ocean.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO